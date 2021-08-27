Business Break
Advertisement

Anti-mask, anti-vaccine rally held in LaGrange
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Medical Freedom protestors held a rally today in the LaGrange Square off Bull Street.

People in the community gathering downtown holding signs and marching to protest masks and vaccines mandates in workplaces. Protesters feeling as if they have a right to make their own choice when it comes to their health. Some previous retirement home workers attending this event say they have been pushed out for saying no to the vaccine.

An army mom protesting for her son serving in the military who has been mandated to take the vaccine says she feels as if they are taking away her rights which is what her son is fighting for.

“We just want to have freedom of choice you know it’s not about vaccinated or unvaccinated to me my choice i choose to live a natural life,” said protester, Denise Stewart.

This is their first time hosting this rally and the organization plans to have more in the future.

