Balloon release to be held for Cortez Richardson, 12-year-old shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twelve year old Cortez Richardson was one of the innocent victims of recent gun violence in Columbus. He was killed as he travelled in the car with his family two weeks ago.

This Sunday would have been his 13th birthday. A balloon release is happening on that day to celebrate his young life.

He was described as a model student at East Columbus Magnet Academy.

Richardson and his family were travelling near the intersection of Floyd Road and Luna Drive when shots were fired between two vehicles, leaving Richardson and his family caught in the crossfire.

The FBI is still offering is $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Cortez Richardson (Tiffany Richardson)

