Country’s Midnight Express returns, raising money for visually impaired

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the area’s largest annual outdoor events returns this Saturday night. It’s Country’s Bar-b-que’s 40th running of the Midnight Express.

Scott Ressmeyer and Cash Morpeth were at the restaurant early today marking off the starting lines and the finish line.

All of Mercury Drive and surrounding areas will be filled with hundreds of runners and spectators.

The parking lots will have music blasting, and there is food and prizes to raise money for the visually impaired.

Cash, the son of the Country’s owner, says the run is one of his favorite childhood memories.

