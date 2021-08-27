Lee Co. DA’s office holds Second Chance job fair

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County District attorney’s office held the first ever Second Chance job and resource fair today.

About 40 background-check friendly employers attended the event at Southern Union Community College in Opelika.

DA Jessica Ventiere was there to answer questions about expunging records, along with 2 other attorneys to help answer questions.

Those who attended received a $250 credit towards court costs and fees in Lee County circuit and district courts or Opelika city courts.

“We support them and want good things for them. That there is hope of getting out of the system because these employers are ready, willing, and able to hire these folks,” said Ventiere.

This was the 1st Second Chance job fair for Lee County and they had a great turn out. They hope to have more events like this in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.