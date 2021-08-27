More Standard Summer Weather; Watching Ida Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We wrap up the work week with more of the same ol’ same ol’: seasonable hot and muggy weather with a few hit-or-miss storms in the mix by the afternoon and evening. So, not a bad idea to have the umbrella and/or rain jacket in tow if you’re headed out to any Friday night football games! A lot of us will end up staying dry though. Sunday looks like our driest weekend day, but expect more clouds around ahead of Ida making landfall near Louisiana. Our forecast Monday and beyond depends on the track and evolution of Ida once inland, so there is still some uncertainty in the forecast past the weekend.

Ida will strengthen into a hurricane over the next 24 hours and rapidly intensify into a major hurricane while moving over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The Louisiana and Mississippi coasts look under the gun to see the worst storm surge and wind impacts from Ida, but even as the system moves inland, flooding rainfall will be possible in parts of the Deep South through Wednesday of next week. Ida should be a weaker system by the time it recurves toward Georgia and Alabama, but we expect an influx of tropical moisture from its remnants resulting in decent rain coverage beginning as early as Monday and lingering through Wednesday. Since we will be on the east side of the system, we’ll also keep an eye on the potential for spin-up tornadoes within any rain bands spiraling inland Monday and Tuesday. For now, this looks to be more so a threat for Alabama, but no guarantee at this time. We’ll keep you posted! Beyond any rain from Ida, the end of next week has been trending drier.

