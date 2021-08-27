NEW DETAILS: Suspect wanted for vehicular homicide, other charges in Forrest Rd. hit and run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department developed a suspect in the Forrest Road hit and run.

On August 22, at approximately 3:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in reference to a car accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an accident involving three vehicles had occurred. Three people were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Two people were treated and released and one person died from his injuries.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the male victim, identified as 20-year-old Wanya Wise, died Wednesday, August 25 at approximately 12:41 p.m.

During the investigation, probable cause was found and warrants were issued for the arrest of 20-year-old David Stinson for homicide by vehicle first degree, felony hit and run, failure to render aid, and other various charges.

Stinson is known to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to this case or know the whereabouts of David Stinson should call 911 or contact Corporal C. Haynes at 706-225-4262 or email at ChadHaynes@columbusga.org.

