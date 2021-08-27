Business Break
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City

Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There are reports of a possible police chase that just ended in Phenix City.

There is a heavy police presence on the 280 Bypass in front of Tate Furniture and a car flipped over in the median.

Law enforcement on the scene say a suspect bailed out of a stolen vehicle. We are also hearing canine dogs are being brought in to find that suspect.

This is a developing story. Please stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for more details as they come.

