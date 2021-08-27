Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Recent rash of violence at Carver Park sparks possibility of shut down

Carver Park
Carver Park(Amaya Graham / WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The frightening sound of gunshots rang out at Carver Park a few days ago. The shooting claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman trying to protect her three year old niece.

This happening during a social event at the park.

Now, the Muscogee County Sheriff is calling for the park to be closed, and one city councilor agrees.

District 4 Councilor Toyia Tucker tells us she is preparing a resolution for Tuesday’s city council meeting to close the park on certain days.

“The park will close on Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Friday, the hours will remain from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and that is due to the increased violence in the park,” said Tucker.

Tucker tells us her heart goes out to the family of 44-year-old Andrea Ellis, who was the most recent victim of violence in the park.

Tucker says the plan is to bring the resolution before the mayor and council this upcoming Tuesday at the City council meeting.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Andrea Ellis was shot over the weekend at an event where her family says she was...
Columbus woman dies after protecting her niece during shooting
The Walmart store in LaGrange is temporarily closing today.
Walmart to temporarily close in LaGrange, will reopen August 28
Handcuffs
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Ga. participate in Operation Washout River City, 57 individuals arrested
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Carver Park
NEW DETAILS: Event organizer says a lack of security is to blame for Carver Park shooting

Latest News

Midnight Express 5K in Columbus canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Country’s Midnight Express returns, raising money for visually impaired
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
Balloon release to be held for Cortez Richardson, 12-year-old shooting victim
A Wells Fargo spokesperson says the Opelika branch will reopen as soon as possible.
Wells Fargo temporarily closes Opelika branch
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris becomes emotional during a COVID-19 update,...
‘I don’t know how much longer we can do this’ says emotional Alabama state health officer