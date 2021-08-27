Recent rash of violence at Carver Park sparks possibility of shut down

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The frightening sound of gunshots rang out at Carver Park a few days ago. The shooting claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman trying to protect her three year old niece.

This happening during a social event at the park.

Now, the Muscogee County Sheriff is calling for the park to be closed, and one city councilor agrees.

District 4 Councilor Toyia Tucker tells us she is preparing a resolution for Tuesday’s city council meeting to close the park on certain days.

“The park will close on Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Friday, the hours will remain from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and that is due to the increased violence in the park,” said Tucker.

Tucker tells us her heart goes out to the family of 44-year-old Andrea Ellis, who was the most recent victim of violence in the park.

Tucker says the plan is to bring the resolution before the mayor and council this upcoming Tuesday at the City council meeting.

