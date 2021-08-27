Rep. Drew Ferguson’s Op-Ed in Newnan-Times Herald: Joe Biden Put America on a Solo Mission, He Failed.

NEWNAN, Ga. (WTVM) - This editorial was written by Georgia Representative Drew Ferguson and published in the Newnan-Times Herald.

No amount of deflection can absolve President Biden of the incompetence and irresponsibility he has shown in Afghanistan. This unconscionable situation is a direct result of a chaotic withdrawal executed with no strategy or blueprint.

Let’s be clear: It was preventable, and it is a black eye for our nation on the global stage. This unforced blunder does nothing to honor the sacrifice and bravery of the men and women who have served us in Afghanistan over the past twenty years.

We should always follow the intelligence, pay attention to on-the-ground situations, and have a coherent and strategic plan. This execution was botched, to say the least, and President Biden’s speeches leave our nation asking – what is the plan?

Right now, America is projecting weakness to our adversaries and failure to our allies. Our immediate priority must be getting American citizens and our Afghan partners—who have long worked alongside our troops—to safety.

To those men and women who served in Afghanistan, we are eternally grateful to you for your exemplary valor. Please know that I support you, along with countless other Georgians and Americans across our country, and I encourage veterans to contact to my office if you need resources.

For President Biden to say that he was simply following the plan that President Trump left behind is a bold-faced lie. When President Trump was in office, America had a conditions-based withdrawal plan, and every time the Taliban crossed a red line, we appropriately responded. That’s not the case under the Biden Administration, which has only responded with astounding weakness.

The failures contributed by Secretary of State Blinken are also monumental here. Without question, the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban will lead to a safe haven for terrorists. Even worse, when we no longer stand with our partners in Afghanistan, the Taliban’s free rein will enable more violence, destruction, and human rights violations in this unstable area. What I’m most disgusted with out of all of this is President Biden’s unwillingness to put Americans’ safety first, abandoning our citizens in a war zone. That’s downright shameful.

I have the deepest respect for our Armed Forces, who protect our way of life day in and day out. It’s appalling that we would also leave billions of dollars of armament behind for our enemy, and that abandoned American weaponry will be used by the Taliban to attack innocent civilians.

The pictures on TV show the utter chaos on the ground, and I won’t stop fighting to get our fellow Americans home safely. By ignoring advice from military generals and the intelligence community and failing to consult our allies, Joe Biden put America on a solo mission that has set our nation’s credibility back by decades. We can expect our allies to look skeptically at future cooperation with us as they question our resolve and lose trust in our commitment after what the world has witnessed in Afghanistan.

While the Biden Administration’s response to this crisis has sadly been a disaster, my dedicated team and others are actively assisting however possible with requests to help bring Americans home and are available if you or a family member are in need. Americans are being faced with tough issues across the board, but none is more pressing right now than the unmitigated disaster that has been President Biden’s failure in Afghanistan.

