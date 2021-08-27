Saturday a Bit Wetter Than Sunday; Watching Hurricane Ida

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Saturday, the forecast looks pretty similar to Friday - a mostly dry morning and afternoon with the best coverage of showers and storms coming in from the south and east during the evening and night. Sunday looks a lot drier with highs back in the lower 90s in most spots and a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Late Sunday or into Monday morning, Hurricane Ida should be making landfall along the Louisiana coast. It will provide a better chance of rain on Monday than we saw Sunday (the coverage around 30-40%), but it still won’t be raining all day or everywhere. Our best coverage of rain will likely come on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with a 50-60% coverage of showers and storms at any given time. It will be a bit breezier during this time, but we don’t anticipate any major problems from Ida close to home - we will monitor for any spin-up tornado risk as the center passes us by to the north during this time. After Ida moves out, we dry out in a big way with some drier air pushing morning lows in the 60 by next weekend; however, highs will stay in the 90s!

