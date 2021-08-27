Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Saturday a Bit Wetter Than Sunday; Watching Hurricane Ida

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Saturday, the forecast looks pretty similar to Friday - a mostly dry morning and afternoon with the best coverage of showers and storms coming in from the south and east during the evening and night. Sunday looks a lot drier with highs back in the lower 90s in most spots and a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Late Sunday or into Monday morning, Hurricane Ida should be making landfall along the Louisiana coast. It will provide a better chance of rain on Monday than we saw Sunday (the coverage around 30-40%), but it still won’t be raining all day or everywhere. Our best coverage of rain will likely come on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with a 50-60% coverage of showers and storms at any given time. It will be a bit breezier during this time, but we don’t anticipate any major problems from Ida close to home - we will monitor for any spin-up tornado risk as the center passes us by to the north during this time. After Ida moves out, we dry out in a big way with some drier air pushing morning lows in the 60 by next weekend; however, highs will stay in the 90s!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Andrea Ellis was shot over the weekend at an event where her family says she was...
Columbus woman dies after protecting her niece during shooting
The Walmart store in LaGrange is temporarily closing today.
Walmart to temporarily close in LaGrange, will reopen August 28
Handcuffs
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Ga. participate in Operation Washout River City, 57 individuals arrested
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Carver Park
NEW DETAILS: Event organizer says a lack of security is to blame for Carver Park shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
More Standard Summer Weather; Watching Ida Early Next Week
Friday AM WX
Friday Weather on the Go
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
30-40% Coverage of Rain/Storms Will Return for Friday & Saturday
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Typical Summer Weather Heading into the Weekend