Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sports Overtime: Week 2 Lineup

WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)
WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 2 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 2:

  • Auburn at Opelika
  • Eufaula at Central
  • Columbus at Smiths Station
  • Lanett at Valley
  • Escambia at Glenwood
  • Carver at Spencer
  • Walker at Brookstone
  • Troup at Callaway
  • Haralson County at Manchester

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Andrea Ellis was shot over the weekend at an event where her family says she was...
Columbus woman dies after protecting her niece during shooting
The Walmart store in LaGrange is temporarily closing today.
Walmart to temporarily close in LaGrange, will reopen August 28
Handcuffs
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Ga. participate in Operation Washout River City, 57 individuals arrested
Harris Co. mom says her daughter ate part of her mask at school
Harris Co. mom says her daughter ate part of her mask at school
Carver Park
NEW DETAILS: Event organizer says a lack of security is to blame for Carver Park shooting

Latest News

Auburn oaks
Auburn fans asked not to roll the Oaks for at least another year
WAFB file photo of Tiger Stadium
Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium
RUN THE RACE: Army Officer Shoots in Olympics, Brings Gold Home to East Alabama
RUN THE RACE: Army Officer Shoots in Olympics, Brings Gold Home to East Alabama
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging college football fans to get vaccinated before heading to...
Gov. Ivey urges Alabama football fans to get vaccinated