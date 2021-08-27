Business Break
Wells Fargo temporarily closes Opelika branch

A Wells Fargo spokesperson says the Opelika branch will reopen as soon as possible.
A Wells Fargo spokesperson says the Opelika branch will reopen as soon as possible.(Leonard Hall / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Wells Fargo has temporarily closed its Opelika branch.

The bank, located at 603 South 6th Street, closed August 12. In a statement, the financial institution said the closure is due to staffing constraints.

Customers are encouraged to check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches. The bank says customers can also use its mobile and online banking tools anytime, anywhere.

A reopening date has not yet been determined, but the company says it plans to reopen as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

