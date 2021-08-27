Wells Fargo temporarily closes Opelika branch

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Wells Fargo has temporarily closed its Opelika branch.

The bank, located at 603 South 6th Street, closed August 12. In a statement, the financial institution said the closure is due to staffing constraints.

Customers are encouraged to check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches. The bank says customers can also use its mobile and online banking tools anytime, anywhere.

A reopening date has not yet been determined, but the company says it plans to reopen as soon as possible.

