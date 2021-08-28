Chambers County Schools moving to virtual learning

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District is moving to virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Students will remain at home while virtual learning takes place Monday, August 30 through Friday, September 3. During this time, the superintendent says, custodians will sanitize campuses across the district.

Students are expected to return back to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.