Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chambers County Schools moving to virtual learning

((Source: Chambers County School District))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District is moving to virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Students will remain at home while virtual learning takes place Monday, August 30 through Friday, September 3. During this time, the superintendent says, custodians will sanitize campuses across the district.

Students are expected to return back to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart store in LaGrange is temporarily closing today.
Walmart to temporarily close in LaGrange, will reopen August 28
Teen killed in early morning Columbus shooting
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Police lights.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect wanted for vehicular homicide, other charges in Forrest Rd. hit and run
44-year-old Andrea Ellis was shot over the weekend at an event where her family says she was...
Columbus woman dies after protecting her niece during shooting

Latest News

‘We are not a testing facility’: Crowded hospitals reminding community that emergency rooms are...
‘We are not a testing facility’: Crowded hospitals not COVID testing sites
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris becomes emotional during a COVID-19 update,...
‘I don’t know how much longer we can do this’ says emotional Alabama state health officer
plan to create more smoke-free public spaces and protect more people from the dangers of...
Wellness Coalition, ADPH plan to create more smoke-free public places
Alabama is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in school-age children, leading some...
Alabama sees surge in virus cases among school-age children