Gov. Ivey declares State of Emergency for Alabama’s coastal, western counties

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for Alabama’s coastal and western counties ahead...
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for Alabama’s coastal and western counties ahead of Hurricane Ida.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for Alabama’s coastal and western counties ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The declaration goes into effect 2 p.m. Saturday. There are 27 counties included, and they are as follows: Baldwin, Bibb, Choctaw, Clarke, Colbert, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marengo, Marion, Monroe, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, Wilcox and Winston counties.

“As Hurricane Ida’s trek continues in the direction of Louisiana, we still expect the possibility of flooding and even spin-off tornadoes in portions of Alabama. With a storm like this, we always want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, which is why I have preemptively declared a state of emergency for our coastal and western counties. We will continue keeping an eye on the evolving system,” Ivey said.

Ivey is urging residents and visitors to stay weather aware.

Ivey’s declaration activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton.

It also notifies state agencies to prepare for the storm and puts the Alabama National Guard on alert for possible activation.

The declaration also allows for a waiver of some federal motor-carrier regulations and puts consumers and businesses on notice that price gouging is illegal.

Ida is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday, which is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

