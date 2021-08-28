Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange man arrested on kidnapping and battery charges

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(WRDW)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested on kidnapping and battery charges in LaGrange.

On August 27, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the LaGrange Police Department in reference to a delayed report of domestic violence related kidnapping and battery around 2:00 p.m.

During the investigation, officers learned that on August 24, a physical altercation occurred between Earleonta Evans and his live-in girlfriend, Gabriella Mayfield on the 200 Block of Bell Street. During the physical altercation, Evans dragged and carried his girlfriend from Bell Street, struck her in the face leaving visible bodily injuries, and forced her into the residence against her will.

Arrest warrants were issued for Earleonta Evans for kidnapping and battery. On August 27, Evans was located at his mother’s residence on Revis Street and taken into custody for the above warrants. He was later transported to the Troup County Jail.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Andrea Ellis was shot over the weekend at an event where her family says she was...
Columbus woman dies after protecting her niece during shooting
The Walmart store in LaGrange is temporarily closing today.
Walmart to temporarily close in LaGrange, will reopen August 28
Handcuffs
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Ga. participate in Operation Washout River City, 57 individuals arrested
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Police lights.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect wanted for vehicular homicide, other charges in Forrest Rd. hit and run

Latest News

Local veterans weigh in on happenings in Afghanistan
Local veterans weigh in on happenings in Afghanistan
‘We are not a testing facility’: Crowded hospitals reminding community that emergency rooms are...
‘We are not a testing facility’: Crowded hospitals reminding community that emergency rooms are not COVID testing sites
Columbus World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Columbus World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Lee Co. DA’s office holds Second Chance job fair
Lee Co. DA’s office holds Second Chance job fair