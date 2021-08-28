LaGrange man arrested on kidnapping and battery charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested on kidnapping and battery charges in LaGrange.

On August 27, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the LaGrange Police Department in reference to a delayed report of domestic violence related kidnapping and battery around 2:00 p.m.

During the investigation, officers learned that on August 24, a physical altercation occurred between Earleonta Evans and his live-in girlfriend, Gabriella Mayfield on the 200 Block of Bell Street. During the physical altercation, Evans dragged and carried his girlfriend from Bell Street, struck her in the face leaving visible bodily injuries, and forced her into the residence against her will.

Arrest warrants were issued for Earleonta Evans for kidnapping and battery. On August 27, Evans was located at his mother’s residence on Revis Street and taken into custody for the above warrants. He was later transported to the Troup County Jail.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

