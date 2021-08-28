Business Break
Less Rain for Sunday

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds around this morning kept our low temperatures in the mid-70s for most. We sill see the clouds break a bit into the afternoon, but highs will be in the 90s with lots of humidity around to pop up some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could linger into the overnight hours, but things will be much drier by Sunday. Most of us stay dry with mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday and just a few stray showers possible in the evening hours. As we head into the work week we will start to see a surge of tropical moisture entering the valley, especially by mid-week, on the outskirts of Ida. Speaking of Ida, it is now a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85mph as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico. We will likely see rapid intensification ahead of landfall overnight Sunday into early Monday morning as a major hurricane - now forecast to be a category 4 at landfall. After landfall, Ida will begin to turn towards the northeast and the center will pass well off to our north. For now, just expect some enhanced rainfall and maybe gusty conditions by mid-week to knock down our highs to the mid-80s. We will continue to fine-tune our forecast as we get closer to the work week.

