Local veterans weigh in on happenings in Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The news of the bombings in Afghanistan have some local veterans here in the Chattahoochee valley concerned, particularly those who served in the war torn country.

All eyes are on Afghanistan. The day after an attack near Kabul’s international airport that killed 13 service members, local veterans weigh in on the happenings in the country.

Lee Rollins, a retired army staff sergeant, told News Leader 9, he served two tours in Afghanistan--one in 2008, and the other in 2009. He said it’s disheartening to see what’s happening over seas right now. According to Rollins, people could see this coming.

“You could see it happen, just by knowing how the Taliban, how Al-Qaida works and all that stuff, it was going to happen. It was going to happen rapidly,” said Rollins. “The unfortunate truth is we believed the afghan national army was ready to do it, but not a lot of people want to talk about the fact that a lot of those soldiers are poor and quite possibly, a lot of those soldiers changed sides because they quite possibly want to be a part of a winning team.”

News Leader 9 also checked in with Retired Army Major Jeff Struecker, and his son, former Specialist Jacob Struecker, on how quickly Afghanistan fell to the Taliban after the U.S. spent nearly the last 20 years in the country. One question that resonates with vets everywhere watching things unfold in Afghanistan, after spending the last 20 years fighting for the country, was it worth it?

“Just stop playing politics for a second and let’s talk about American’s who’s lives are in danger and the people that are struggling to watch their country just fold to the Taliban,” said Ret. Major Struecker. “Was all of that blood worth it? Yeah! You were free for the last 20 years from terrorist attacks from Al-Qaida. Yes it was worth it.”

Jacob added, “There was nothing we could have done for 20 years. This would have been the outcome.”

Jacob also told News Leader 9, what he wants to see happen from here is the U.S. learn to have a clear purpose when we enter a country and be able to tell people who lost loved ones clearly this is what they died for.

