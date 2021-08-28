Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from August 27, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Alabama and Georgia
- Auburn(16) at Opelika(14)
- Eufaula(0) at Central(33)
- Columbus(0) at Smiths Station(50)
- Lanett(8) at Valley(14)
- Escambia(39) at Glenwood(52)
- Carver(34) at Spencer(8)
- Walker(0) at Brookstone(40)
- Troup(7) at Callaway(28)
- Haralson County(15) at Manchester(18)
