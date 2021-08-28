Business Break
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 2

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from August 27, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

  • Auburn(16) at Opelika(14)
  • Eufaula(0) at Central(33)
  • Columbus(0) at Smiths Station(50)
  • Lanett(8) at Valley(14)
  • Escambia(39) at Glenwood(52)
  • Carver(34) at Spencer(8)
  • Walker(0) at Brookstone(40)
  • Troup(7) at Callaway(28)
  • Haralson County(15) at Manchester(18)

Click here to vote for your favorite Play of the Week.

