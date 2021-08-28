Teen killed in early morning Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Knight Drive around 1a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police found 16-year-old Roger Feggins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional and was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 a.m., Deputy Coroner Charles Newton says.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Corporal William Peterson at 706-225-3470 or email him at wpeterson@columbusga.org. Anonymous information can be given by calling 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

