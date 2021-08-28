Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teen killed in early morning Columbus shooting

(James Giles / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Knight Drive around 1a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police found 16-year-old Roger Feggins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional and was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 a.m., Deputy Coroner Charles Newton says.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Corporal William Peterson at 706-225-3470 or email him at wpeterson@columbusga.org. Anonymous information can be given by calling 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart store in LaGrange is temporarily closing today.
Walmart to temporarily close in LaGrange, will reopen August 28
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Police lights.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect wanted for vehicular homicide, other charges in Forrest Rd. hit and run
44-year-old Andrea Ellis was shot over the weekend at an event where her family says she was...
Columbus woman dies after protecting her niece during shooting
A Wells Fargo spokesperson says the Opelika branch will reopen as soon as possible.
Wells Fargo temporarily closes Opelika branch

Latest News

Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 2
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 2
Handcuffs
LaGrange man arrested on kidnapping and battery charges
Local veterans weigh in on happenings in Afghanistan
Local veterans weigh in on happenings in Afghanistan
‘We are not a testing facility’: Crowded hospitals reminding community that emergency rooms are...
‘We are not a testing facility’: Crowded hospitals not COVID testing sites