Columbus shooting victim remembered with balloon release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of Cortez Richardson held a balloon release off of St. Mary’s Road in Columbus Saturday evening. His mother says he would have turned 13 years old today.

He was shot and killed earlier this month while riding home from dinner in his mother’s car.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for those responsible for Cortez’s murder.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.