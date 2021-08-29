Business Break
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Auburn City Schools

(KY3)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Auburn City Schools.

The school district has released the numbers for the week of August 23 through 27.

During the third week of school, the district reports 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 109 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

Last week, the district reported 79 positive cases.

The Auburn City School District provides an update on coronavirus cases every Sunday evening.

