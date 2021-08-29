LaGrange police investigating Murphy Ave. shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a late night shots fired incident.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1800 block of Murphy Avenue in regards to shots fired into an occupied residence.

After an investigation, it was determined that an unknown person fired several rounds into the residence. Police say they found evidence at the scene that was consistent with information provided by the victim.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.