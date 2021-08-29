Business Break
LaGrange police investigating stabbing; woman arrested

(KOSA)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in connection to an aggravated assault.

Police responded to a Wright Street residence around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to an unrelated incident. While on the scene, police say an officer made contact with a woman suffering from a severe cut on her hand.

When police questioned the woman about the cut, she said she was assaulted by another woman on Johnson Street earlier in the day. The victim told police the other woman attacked her with a knife, causing the injury to her hand.

After an investigation, Jaqueline McCauley was arrested and transported to the Troup County Sherriff’s Office. She faces one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a knife during the commission of certain crimes.

The victim was taken to West Georgia Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries and released.

Authorities say they have responded to this residence 17 times since May of this year. This has affected the tranquility of the surrounding neighborhood, police say. The lawful resident of the home, Joseph Lee Thompson was cited and charged with violating the city’s “Disorderly House” ordinance.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

