Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its weekly report of positive COVID-19 cases in its system.

For the week of August 23 - 27, the district reports:

  • 174 positive COVID-19 cases among students
  • 27 positive COVID-19 cases among staffers

Additionally, 1,197 students and 48 staffers have been quarantined.

