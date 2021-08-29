Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its weekly report of positive COVID-19 cases in its system.
For the week of August 23 - 27, the district reports:
- 174 positive COVID-19 cases among students
- 27 positive COVID-19 cases among staffers
Additionally, 1,197 students and 48 staffers have been quarantined.
