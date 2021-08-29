Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its weekly report of positive COVID-19 cases in its system.

For the week of August 23 - 27, the district reports:

174 positive COVID-19 cases among students

27 positive COVID-19 cases among staffers

Additionally, 1,197 students and 48 staffers have been quarantined.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.