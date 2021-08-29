Quitman County Schools moving to virtual learning due to rise in COVID cases

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Quitman County School District is moving its schools to virtual learning amid coronavirus concerns.

Students will learn remotely from Monday, August 30 through Friday, September 10.

The school district says it hopes to limit the spread of COVID-19 in its learning community during the closure.

Students will to return to in-person learning on Monday, September 13.

