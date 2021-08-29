Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Quitman County Schools moving to virtual learning due to rise in COVID cases

(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Quitman County School District is moving its schools to virtual learning amid coronavirus concerns.

Students will learn remotely from Monday, August 30 through Friday, September 10.

The school district says it hopes to limit the spread of COVID-19 in its learning community during the closure.

Students will to return to in-person learning on Monday, September 13.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in early morning Columbus shooting
A Wells Fargo spokesperson says the Opelika branch will reopen as soon as possible.
Wells Fargo temporarily closes Opelika branch
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Possible police chase ends on 280 Bypass in Phenix City
Handcuffs
LaGrange man arrested on kidnapping and battery charges
44-year-old Andrea Ellis was shot over the weekend at an event where her family says she was...
Columbus woman dies after protecting her niece during shooting

Latest News

Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases
Chambers County Schools moving to virtual learning
‘We are not a testing facility’: Crowded hospitals reminding community that emergency rooms are...
‘We are not a testing facility’: Crowded hospitals not COVID testing sites
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris becomes emotional during a COVID-19 update,...
‘I don’t know how much longer we can do this’ says emotional Alabama state health officer