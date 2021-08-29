Business Break
Rainy Start to the Work Week

Anna’s Forecast!
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims
By Anna Sims
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds around on Sunday will keep highs in the upper-80s as deep tropical moisture continues to usher into the Chattahoochee Valley. All the moisture around will bring showers and storms into the area through the coming days. The best shot at a shower or storm comes on Tuesday as we deal with what is left of Ida moving well off to our north. Some of the storms Monday night into Tuesday morning could be a bit on the robust side. The next big forecast change will come on Thursday as we are tracking a cold front approaching the valley. This will usher in some less humid air and will make morning lows a bit cooler than the past few days. We will also have lots of sunshine around at this time and rain chances will be slim to none.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

More Standard Summer Weather; Watching Ida Early Next Week