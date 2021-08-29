Business Break
Schomburg Rd. in Columbus closed after two-vehicle accident

(Aaron Lee / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Schomburg Road.

The road is blocked from Arbor Ridge Drive to just before the Maple Ridge subdivision, heading south from Hancock.

(Aaron Lee / WTVM)

One car was heavily damaged and ended up off the road. The other vehicle received damage to the driver side.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

