Schomburg Rd. in Columbus closed after two-vehicle accident
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Schomburg Road.
The road is blocked from Arbor Ridge Drive to just before the Maple Ridge subdivision, heading south from Hancock.
One car was heavily damaged and ended up off the road. The other vehicle received damage to the driver side.
Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.