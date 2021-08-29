Watching Ida; Drier Thereafter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday will overall turn out drier than Saturday with the best chance of some isolated storm in eastern Alabama. Muggy conditions will continue as a tropical air mass will flow into the Valley from Hurricane Ida well to our south and west. The bulk of the wet weather associated with Ida will move in Monday through Wednesday with rain coverage around 40-60% with breezy conditions. Severe weather threat is very low, but we will keep an eye on the spin up tornado threat to our west. If you have any family or friends in coastal Louisiana make sure to give them a call to make sure they are safe before the storm arrives. After that we have a few fully drier days Thursday through next weekend (Labor Day Weekend, yay!) with lower humidity by a tad as well. Have a great night!

