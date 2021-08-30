1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was left injured after a shooting last night on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.

Columbus police Sgt. Aaron Evrard confirmed the shooting happened overnight on the 5500 Block of Warm Springs Road.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

