Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was left injured after a shooting last night on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.

Columbus police Sgt. Aaron Evrard confirmed the shooting happened overnight on the 5500 Block of Warm Springs Road.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
Teen killed in early morning Columbus shooting
Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases
Schomburg Rd. in Columbus reopens after two-vehicle accident
Columbus shooting victim remembered with balloon release

Latest News

Handcuffs
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Firefighter memorabilia donated to Troup Co. Fire Department
Firefighter memorabilia donated to Troup Co. Fire Department
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
City government says power knocked out to all of New Orleans as Hurricane Ida pummels area