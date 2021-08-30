Business Break
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(WRDW)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in the fatal hit and run that occurred on Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue just over a week ago.

On August 22, officers from the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an accident involving three vehicles had occurred.

A male driver, Wanya Wise and a female passenger were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Mr. Wise was in critical condition. The female passenger was in serious but stable condition. The Motor Squad responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. On August 25, Wanya Wise succumbed to his injuries. During the investigation, probable cause was established, and warrants were issued for the arrest of David Stinson.

On August 30, David Stinson was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, 2 counts of hit and run(Felony), hit and run (Misdemeanor), driving while license is suspended, no proof of insurance, and failure to yield.

David Stinson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on September 1 at 9:00 a.m.

