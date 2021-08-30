EAMC ICU patients nearing peak number from earlier this year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to creep up. Meanwhile, the number of patients in the ICU are nearing it’s previous record peak for this year.

John Atkinson with EAMC tells News Leader 9 there are 25 patients in the ICU at East Alabama Medical Center. Out of those 25, 21 are on ventilators - all in varying age groups.

“COVID is putting a severe strain on our hospital as well as hospitals throughout the southeast. By my count yesterday, right at 33 percent of our total patients were COVID patients,” said Atkinson. “Today, we’re at 77 and of that 77, 25 are in the ICU, and unfortunately, 21 of those 25 are on a ventilator. We have two ICUs that are open and they hold 30 beds, but because of COVID, we’ve had to open a third ICU and it holds an additional 10 beds but our true number is 30.”

COVID patients are taking up 25 of the 30 ICU beds at the hospital. Atkinson added, out of the 25 patients in the ICU, three are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated, and 21 are not vaccinated.

“My opinion is if you’re not gone get vaccinated, you need to at least wear a mask,” James Allen said.

Atkinson said the uphill battle to get more shots into arms remains a tooth and nail fight against hesitancy, misinformation, or unwillingness to get the shot.

“Coronavirus ain’t real, it’s the government that’s doing it, in my opinion.”, said John, an Opelika resident. “The government is doing this to get rid of people because it started out getting rid of the elderly people, so they could get rid of having to pay out social security and stuff.”

According to EAMC officials, of the 25 patients being treated in the ICU, 18 are above the age of 50, while the remaining 7 are below.

