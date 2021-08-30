Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

EAMC ICU patients nearing peak number from earlier this year

((Source: WTVM))
By James Giles
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to creep up. Meanwhile, the number of patients in the ICU are nearing it’s previous record peak for this year.

John Atkinson with EAMC tells News Leader 9 there are 25 patients in the ICU at East Alabama Medical Center. Out of those 25, 21 are on ventilators - all in varying age groups.

“COVID is putting a severe strain on our hospital as well as hospitals throughout the southeast. By my count yesterday, right at 33 percent of our total patients were COVID patients,” said Atkinson. “Today, we’re at 77 and of that 77, 25 are in the ICU, and unfortunately, 21 of those 25 are on a ventilator. We have two ICUs that are open and they hold 30 beds, but because of COVID, we’ve had to open a third ICU and it holds an additional 10 beds but our true number is 30.”

COVID patients are taking up 25 of the 30 ICU beds at the hospital. Atkinson added, out of the 25 patients in the ICU, three are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated, and 21 are not vaccinated.

“My opinion is if you’re not gone get vaccinated, you need to at least wear a mask,” James Allen said.

Atkinson said the uphill battle to get more shots into arms remains a tooth and nail fight against hesitancy, misinformation, or unwillingness to get the shot.

“Coronavirus ain’t real, it’s the government that’s doing it, in my opinion.”, said John, an Opelika resident. “The government is doing this to get rid of people because it started out getting rid of the elderly people, so they could get rid of having to pay out social security and stuff.”

According to EAMC officials, of the 25 patients being treated in the ICU, 18 are above the age of 50, while the remaining 7 are below.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
Teen killed in early morning Columbus shooting
Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases
Schomburg Rd. in Columbus reopens after two-vehicle accident
Columbus shooting victim remembered with balloon release

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damages on the Gretna side of Stonebridge subdivision.
New Orleans couple evacuates to Columbus during Hurricane Ida
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp announces vaccine incentive for those on State Health Benefit Plan