Firefighter memorabilia donated to Troup Co. Fire Department

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Fire Department received a priceless donation today. They were gifted with a collection of memorabilia that was donated in honor of the late Charles “Charlie” Sanders.

Charlie Sanders served as a firefighter in Atlanta for over 20 years, and upon his death, Sanders’ wife, Connie, along with her two sons, Jimmy and Bobby, decided to honor Sanders’ memory by donating his collection of memorabilia to the Troup County Fire Department.

Sanders’ son, Jimmy, recounted the effects his father’s service had on the city and its surrounding neighborhoods.

“After my father’s passing, I was shocked to see how many firefighters came through to pay their respects. He truly had a huge impact on the Atlanta area,” said Jimmy Sanders.

Throughout his many years of service, Charlie Sanders collected several pieces of memorabilia, including posters that were printed following the events of September 11, 2001, statues depicting firefighters in various scenes, postal records, and more.

“We wanted to give back to those who are still doing what Daddy used to do,” said Jimmy Sanders. “He just wanted to save people.”

Troup County Fire Chief John Ekaitis expressed gratitude to the Sanders family.

“It is an honor for the Troup County Fire Department to receive such a collection from a firefighter who served the City of Atlanta for over 20 years,” said Ekaitis. “It shows how Mr. Sanders loved his job as a firefighter and loved serving the citizens of Atlanta. On behalf of the Troup County Fire Department, thank you to the Sanders family.”

The collection of memorabilia is now being kept at the Troup County Fire Department, where it will be preserved in order to maintain the memory of Charles “Charlie” Sanders and his contribution to the many communities he served.

