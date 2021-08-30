Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp announces vaccine incentive for those on State Health Benefit Plan

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a COVID vaccine incentive for Georgians on the State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP).

According to Gov. Kemp, SHBP members will be eligible to receive a $150 Visa gift card or up to $480 in healthcare expense credits.

The incentive is retroactive for those who have already been vaccinated.

The deadline for eligibility is Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
Teen killed in early morning Columbus shooting
Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases
Schomburg Rd. in Columbus reopens after two-vehicle accident
Columbus shooting victim remembered with balloon release

Latest News

LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Auburn City Schools
Quitman County Schools moving to virtual learning due to rise in COVID cases
Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases