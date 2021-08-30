Gov. Kemp announces vaccine incentive for those on State Health Benefit Plan

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a COVID vaccine incentive for Georgians on the State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP).

According to Gov. Kemp, SHBP members will be eligible to receive a $150 Visa gift card or up to $480 in healthcare expense credits.

The incentive is retroactive for those who have already been vaccinated.

The deadline for eligibility is Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.