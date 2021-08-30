Ida to Bring Rain and Storms to the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Devastating Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana yesterday, and though now a tropical storm, the system continues to bring impacts as it crawls northward across the Deep South. The threat for flooding rains, gusty winds, and a chance of spin-up tornadoes will persist today with our best chance of seeing any severe weather from Ida in the Chattahoochee Valley by Tuesday. For today, we’ll keep a chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast, but the most potent thunderstorms from Ida will move in by tomorrow morning. A lot of us will just up dealing with rain and no severe issues tomorrow, but we can’t rule out a chance of brief, weak tornadoes developing within the storms that come through. So, have the WTVM Weather app at your disposal -- especially tomorrow! With plenty of clouds and a chance of rain in the forecast, temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 80s today and Tuesday.

We may see a few lingering, light rain showers on the underside of Ida on Wednesday, but overall the forecast will begin to trend drier and transition us back to a quieter weather pattern for the rest of the week. Once we get out of the crosshairs of Ida, a cold front will head our way by Thursday and bring a refreshing dose of somewhat, fall-like air to the Valley. The mornings will be especially pleasant in the 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The best part about this cold front? Humidity will get kicked to the curb, allowing for a nice stretch of weather for several days; we should see warm, dry, and sunny weather through early next week. In the meantime, keep the rain gear handy over the next 36 hours or so!

