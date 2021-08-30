Ida’s Impacts Felt Here Tonight & Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tropical Storm Ida continues to churn inland, and although the center is well away from our area, we are still seeing the bands of rain rotating around the center, bringing heavy downpours and breezy conditions to our area. Starting tonight and going through the day on Tuesday, we will monitor a low-end tornado threat in these rain bands, as is common with landfalling tropical systems. It will be breezy on Tuesday with winds gusting up to 30 mph at times, especially in the stronger storms in the rain bands. Wednesday will be a day of transition for us with Ida moving out. Skies will stay cloudy and we will still have scattered showers to deal with, but the biggest impacts will be moving out. That will set the stage for a great finish to this week and a wonderful weekend. Look for highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s for Thursday through Labor Day with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s in many spots. It will be the coolest stretch of morning lows we have seen in awhile, with the potential for some folks to get in the lower 60s by Friday and Saturday morning! The forecast should remain dry for the end of this week through the middle of next week with rain chances near zero.

