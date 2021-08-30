Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley

LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley(Source: WTOC)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are adjusting in-person learning due to coronavirus concerns.

We’ve compiled a list of schools and school districts across the Chattahoochee Valley that are making changes.

  • QUITMAN COUNTY: Remote learning from August 30 through September 10; return back on Sept. 13
  • CHAMBERS COUNTY SCHOOLS: Virtual learning from August 30 through September 3; return back Sept. 7
  • SMITHS STATION HIGH SCHOOL: Virtual learning will begin August 25 and end September 7
  • RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS: Virtual learning from August 23 until September 7
  • WEST SMITHS STATION ELEMENTARY: Virtual learning from August 31 to September 9

As more changes are announced, this list will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in early morning Columbus shooting
Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases
Schomburg Rd. in Columbus reopens after two-vehicle accident
Columbus shooting victim remembered with balloon release
LaGrange police investigating Murphy Ave. shooting

Latest News

City government says power knocked out to all of New Orleans as Hurricane Ida pummels area
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Auburn City Schools
Quitman County Schools moving to virtual learning due to rise in COVID cases
Schomburg Rd. in Columbus reopens after two-vehicle accident