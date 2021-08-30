LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are adjusting in-person learning due to coronavirus concerns.
We’ve compiled a list of schools and school districts across the Chattahoochee Valley that are making changes.
- QUITMAN COUNTY: Remote learning from August 30 through September 10; return back on Sept. 13
- CHAMBERS COUNTY SCHOOLS: Virtual learning from August 30 through September 3; return back Sept. 7
- SMITHS STATION HIGH SCHOOL: Virtual learning will begin August 25 and end September 7
- RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS: Virtual learning from August 23 until September 7
- WEST SMITHS STATION ELEMENTARY: Virtual learning from August 31 to September 9
As more changes are announced, this list will continue to be updated.
