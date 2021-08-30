Organizations hold food giveaway in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Several organizations came together Saturday to help feed the local community.

The Community Warriors and Feeding the Valley partnered to feed the Phenix City community at the Central Activity Center on 14th Street. They have been doing this every month for the past three years.

Fruits, vegetables, and lots more were given out.

This event started at 10 a.m. with a line wrapped around the building.

“Growing up, I didn’t have everything. My family wasn’t wealthy so I’m use to this. I love it because I was there. So, I feel for the community because I was there. This is how I grew up. So, I know the struggle and I know that this means a lot to those who come out to actually get items, said Alex Kenley, Community Warriors liaison.

More than 750 cars came out to receive food and toiletry items.

