Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Student shot in area of N.C. high school

By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - One student was shot and taken to the hospital Monday after gunfire in the area of a North Carolina high school, the sheriff’s office said.

WECT reported New Hanover High School students were taken to a nearby middle school after the shooting, said Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

A New Hanover County Schools representative said it was not an active shooter situation. The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that school resource officers are searching the school to make sure all students were evacuated.

“Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount,” an earlier tweet from the sheriff’s office stated.

Law enforcement closed a portion of a street near the school.

New Hanover County Schools says that the high school currently is in lockdown.

“We are asking families and members of the community not to go to the building,” the school system said in a news release. “Law enforcement is currently on the scene.”

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in early morning Columbus shooting
Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases
Schomburg Rd. in Columbus reopens after two-vehicle accident
Columbus shooting victim remembered with balloon release
LaGrange police investigating Murphy Ave. shooting

Latest News

A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries
A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta...
EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles