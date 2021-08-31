2 dead in fatal car crash on Hwy. 80 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A husband and wife are dead following a 2-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck in Phenix City.

On August 30, 50-year-old driver Vicky Bostik, of Adairsville, GA, and her husband were in an accident with a semi-truck on Hwy. 280. Bostik was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 5:35 p.m. along with her unnamed husband.

Both bodies were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Montgomery for autopsy.

