2-year-old critically injured after overnight shooting on Floyd Rd.

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a 2-year-old injured.

According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the 2-year-old girl was shot overnight in the 1500 block of Floyd Road.

The cause of the shooting is currently unknown at this time.

Police say the victim is in critical condition. She was sent to Piedmont Columbus Regional, however, she has since been sent to an out of town location.

No arrests have been made at this time. This case is an active investigation.

Contact the Columbus Police Department if you have any information.

