2-year-old critically injured after overnight shooting on Floyd Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a 2-year-old injured.

According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the 2-year-old girl was shot overnight in the 1500 block of Floyd Road.

The cause of the shooting is currently unknown at this time.

Police say the victim is in critical condition. She was sent to Piedmont Columbus Regional, however, she has since been sent to an out of town location.

No arrests have been made at this time. This case is an active investigation.

Contact the Columbus Police Department if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.