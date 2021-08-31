Business Break
Columbus Council votes to close Carver Park on weekends after two deadly shootings in 2021

Carver Park(Amaya Graham / WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Council voted to close Carver Park on the weekends after two people have been killed in shootings in the park this year.

District 4 Councilor Toiya Tucker requested the closure for Saturdays and Sundays for 30 days. She says this will help address public safety concerns - such as ensuring cameras are put in place, closing the back entrance, making the park a one-way in and one-way out.

In February, 16-year-old Corey Jones was the victim to a Carver Park shooting, and died three days later from his injuries. Tucker moved for the hours to be changed to 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Since then, a gate has been put in place and is locked when the park is closed.

On August 21, 44-year-old Andrea Ellis was shot while protecting her 3-year-old niece, who also was injured. Ellis died from her injuries a few days later.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

