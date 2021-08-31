Columbus police investigate overnight shooting leaving one woman injured on Rosemont Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one woman injured.

According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, a woman was shot Monday night in the 4500 block of Rosemont Drive. She is in critical condition.

Columbus police say that no one has been arrested in this shooting.

Sergeant Evrard says there were three shooting scenes on Monday evening, however, Columbus police do not believe that they are related.

