Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police investigate overnight shooting leaving one woman injured on Rosemont Dr.

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Associated Press)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one woman injured.

According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, a woman was shot Monday night in the 4500 block of Rosemont Drive. She is in critical condition.

Columbus police say that no one has been arrested in this shooting.

Sergeant Evrard says there were three shooting scenes on Monday evening, however, Columbus police do not believe that they are related.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Police lights.
2-year-old critically injured after overnight shooting on Floyd Rd.
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
2 dead in fatal car crash on Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
Miracle Riders kicks off cross-country motorcycle ride
Miracle Riders gear up for cross-country motorcycle ride, benefits CSU School of Nursing
Carver Park
Columbus Council votes to close Carver Park on weekends after two deadly shootings in 2021