Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

DG Market: Dollar General rebrands, adds fresh food at Auburn store

Dollar General has rebranded and remodeled its location at 1961 Wire Rd. in Auburn.
Dollar General has rebranded and remodeled its location at 1961 Wire Rd. in Auburn.(Leonard Hall / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Discount retailer Dollar General has rebranded and remodeled one of its Auburn locations.

After a brief closure, Dollar General reopened its store located at 1961 Wire Road. Now known as Dollar General Market, this concept offers fresh food options including fruits and vegetables. Packaged meats are also available.

Last month, the company announced plans to expand its fresh produce offering at up to 10,000 stores across the nation.

This is the chain’s first Dollar General Market in Auburn. The store is open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
Over 1,200 MCSD students, staffers quarantined after 201 positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Local health department reports increase in COVID testing
An alligator watches as J.T. Poston lines up his putt as on the first hole during the second...
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Local organizations ready to aid Hurricane Ida victims
EAMC ICU patients nearing peak number from earlier this year