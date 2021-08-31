Harris Co. School District warns of possible bus delays

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District (HCSD) is advising parents of possible delays in bus transportation services.

The school district cites COVID-19 and a shortage of bus drivers as part of the reasons for the delays.

“Though we started with a pool of certified drivers and backup drivers, currently there is a possibility of bus routes not being covered due to a variety of reasons, including COVID-19. Unfortunately, this shortage of certified drivers is a challenge across the country,” said Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology.

District officials say bus riders could arrive at school 1 ½ to 2 hours later and afternoon bus stop returns could be delayed, too. The school district says it will make every attempt to notify parents of delays.

“We do suggest that parents need to have a Plan B for bus delays,” said Cheryl Johnson, HCSD transportation director. “We will be working diligently to keep transportation available as best as possible and training new drivers as we can. We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this time.”

Tardiness will be excused for late bus arrivals and teachers will work with those students on misses assignments, the district says.

Parents and students can check bus delays on the school district’s website or call 706-457-9230.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.