Ida Brings Rain and Storms to the Valley for Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tropical Depression Ida will bring rounds of rain and storms to the Chattahoochee Valley today as rain bands from the system spiral across the Southeast. We should get an additional 1 to 2″ of rainfall out of Ida and experience gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times throughout the day. We are still under a Level 2/5 risk for the possibility of severe weather, so an Alert Center Action Day is in place for your Tuesday. Our main concern in our neck of the woods for Ida will be the chance for isolated, weak, spin-up tornadoes embedded within the incoming rain bands. Tropical tornadoes are often short-lived and hard to warn for, so make sure you have a reliable way to receive weather alerts throughout the day – like the WTVM Weather app! The severe threat should come to an end this evening, and then we’ll deal with just a few lingering light rain showers on the backside of Ida for Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s at best today and tomorrow since we’ll still have plenty of cloud cover around.

Once we finally escape Ida’s clutches, drier air will filter in on the northwest side of Ida as a cold front sweeps across the Valley late Wednesday. Though the coming days will in no way, shape, or form be cold, the forecast will certainly be more pleasant! Comfortable mornings in the 60s and sunny, dry afternoons with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. So, perhaps some hints of fall as we gear up for college football this weekend!

