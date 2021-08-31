Jon Pardi to perform on Fort Benning in November

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Pardi is coming to the Chattahoochee Valley and we are excited!

Jon Pardi will hold a free concert on Fort Benning on November 5 at 6:30 p.m. Pardi brings special guest Kylie Morgan with him.

Pardi is an Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Country Music Association (CMA) award-winning artist who recently released single “Tequila Little Time,” the follow up to his Platinum-certified #1 song, “Heartache Medication” and his Billboard Top 5 “Ain’t Always The Cowboy.”

Special guest Kylie Morgan is one of only three artists chosen for the CMA KixStart program, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, and is the only country artist named one of VEVO’s 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch.

In order to minimize the crowd size, the concert is open to Department of Defense cardholders only.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase onsite.

Wetherby Field is located on Custer Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. Parking and admission are free.

For more information, visit benning.armymwr.com.

