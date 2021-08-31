Local health department reports increase in COVID testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country also comes an increase in testing. Now there are even more options for COVID tests available, but some local health experts have concerns about regulating results for at home COVID tests.

The Columbus Health Department is seeing an increase in people getting tested for COVID-19.

“We’ve had to increase our hours for testing. We were three days a week. Now we’ve gone to five days a week here in Columbus so we’re testing nine to one everyday and we’re also doing vaccines everyday from nine to one,” said Pam Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.

Kirkland says this increase could be a combination of school starting and the highly contagious Delta variant spreading.

“We’ve just been seeing lots of increases in cases in all of our counties and some of them are just a few, a handful of cases, but other counties like here in Muscogee County, just unbelievable,” she explained.

The Columbus Health Department offers the nasal swab PCR test, which Kirkland says comes back in about two days. Other COVID tests on the market include a rapid antigen test showing results within 15 to 30 minutes. Abbott Laboratories says there is a very high demand for their BinaxNOW self COVID tests that can be done at home.

“Unfortunately there’s going to be a margin of error in some of those. And also if people are testing positive with the home test, they don’t have to tell anyone and so they don’t have to report it. And so, they should report it, but we can’t control what happens after that,” Kirkland explained.

According to the CDC’s latest testing guidelines updated this month, people who have tested positive for COVID within the past three months and recovered do not need to get tested if they’ve been exposed and aren’t experiencing symptoms.

The CDC recommends you should get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or have a known exposure. If you’re fully vaccinated, the CDC says to get tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask inside around others for 14 days or until you have a negative test.

If you’ve been exposed to COVID and are not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends quarantining and getting tested immediately. If the test is negative, you should get tested again in five to seven days after the last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop during quarantine.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.