Local organizations ready to aid Hurricane Ida victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Columbus organizations plan to go to areas hit hard by Hurricane Ida to help people and communities caught in the storm across several states.

Volunteers and employees with the Salvation Army on 2nd Avenue in Columbus have not left yet but are waiting to hear back on whether or not they will be getting deployed to help Hurricane Ida victims.

“It’s not for the faint of heart by any means,” said Reverend Michael David.

David is waiting on the green light to deploy to any place destroyed or impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“As disaster workers, we are always preparing for this,” David said.

The Salvation Army offers emergency services such as feeding people, emotional support, and social services to those in need.

David says their biggest contribution is through a food truck that allows them to cook thousands of meals for people during these times.

“We’re able to cook meals on that truck and keep water,” he said.

But The Salvation Army is not the only local organization helping out.

The executive director of the Red Cross Southwest Georgia, Adelaide Kirk, says their Columbus branch has already sent volunteers and team members to areas that have been or are expected to be devastated by this massive storm.

“Hurricane Ida is larger than any one Red Cross can handle,” Kirk said.

Both the Red Cross and The Salvation Army expect deployments to be for two weeks or longer. Knowing it’s a tough job and seeing all the loss and devastation, they want people to know that they are there to help.

“There are well over 100 Red Crossers on the ground between Mississippi and Louisiana,” Kirk said.

“We are placed in specific locations so we might respond to those that have been affected,” David said.

If you would like donate money to help families affected by Hurricane Ida, click here to do so through the Red Cross.

