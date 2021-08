PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead after a car crash involving a semi-truck in Phenix City.

On August 27, Jordy Gonzales was in an crash involving a semi-truck on Hwy. 80. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead at 3:04 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

