Miracle Riders gear up for cross-country motorcycle ride, benefits CSU School of Nursing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders are gearing up for their ride across all 50 states.

The ride begins on Friday, September 3, at 10:30 a.m. and the Miracle Riders will travel through 48 states by motorcycle and will air travel to Alaska and Hawaii. They will return the evening of Friday, Sept. 24, during the concert in Uptown Columbus.

The ride will benefit the Columbus State University School of Nursing by adding enhancements to the pediatric simulation lab. The enhancements include three new interactive pediatric HAL® simulators and all components to enable lifelike movements, facial expressions, symptoms, and responses. It also includes renovation of the existing simulation lab to accommodate the new equipment.

The Riders are focused on pediatric nursing because their mission is to support programs and services that benefit children. However, all nursing students at CSU will use the new simulation lab.

The Miracle Riders is a group of 30 men who enjoy riding motorcycles and are dedicated to helping children in our community. In 2009, Scott Ressmeyer set out alone to ride through 48 states to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital at Midtown Medical Center, now part of Piedmont Columbus Regional. An additional 29 motorcyclists joined the ride over the next six years, raising more than $1 million for the hospital’s pediatric services.

To donate to the Miracle Riders, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.